2017 Outlook: Tom Brady

For the past two years, Fantasy owners didn't know how to approach Tom Brady on Draft Day. In 2015, there was the threat of a suspension for Deflategate, but Brady was able to play 16 games and finished as the No. 2 Fantasy quarterback in standard leagues. Then last year he was suspended for four games, but he still put together a successful campaign. He finished as the No. 15 quarterback in 2016, but he averaged just under 26 Fantasy points a game in the 12 games he was active. If you project that over 16 games, he would have finished as the No. 4 quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers , Matt Ryan and Drew Brees . And this year, he should be even better with the healthy return of Rob Gronkowski , as well as the addition of Brandin Cooks from the New Orleans Saints and Dwayne Allen from the Indianapolis Colts . Martellus Bennett is gone as a free agent to the Green Bay Packers , but Brady also has Julian Edelman , Malcolm Mitchell , Chris Hogan , Danny Amendola and running backs in Rex Burkhead , Dion Lewis and James White . It might be the most complete receiving corps of Brady's career, and he's hoping for another Super Bowl run after winning the title last year with a victory against Atlanta. We consider Brady one of the first two or three quarterbacks off the board, along with Rodgers and potentially Andrew Luck , and he should be drafted in all leagues no later than Round 3. Really, the lone concern with Brady at this point is age since he'll be 40 in August, but his play last year showed no signs of slowing down. He remains an elite Fantasy option in all leagues this season.