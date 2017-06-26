2017 Outlook: Tyrod Taylor

In a surprise move, Tyrod Taylor is back this season after restructuring his contract to stay in Buffalo. He'll be the starter for the third year in a row, and he should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback with No. 1 upside. Taylor finished 2016 as the No. 18 Fantasy quarterback, but he scored at least 20 Fantasy points in a standard league in seven of 15 starts (he missed Week 17 with a groin) injury. He also had at least 17 Fantasy points in three other games, so he only really struggled for five games on the year. The hope is Taylor will have a healthy Sammy Watkins (foot) for the majority of the season to give Buffalo a true No. 1 receiver, but Taylor's best asset is his running ability since he led all quarterbacks last season with 580 rushing yards. He also tied Dak Prescott for the most rushing touchdowns among quarterbacks with six, and Taylor's Fantasy value is higher in leagues with four points for passing touchdowns compared to six. We like Taylor with a late-round pick in all leagues, and don't be surprised if he's a starter for you at some point in the year, especially if Watkins returns at full strength.