2017 Outlook: Vance McDonald

Vance McDonald enters the season as the No. 1 tight end for the 49ers, but he could face competition from Garrett Celek, Blake Bell and free-agent addition Logan Paulsen. Along with that, the 49ers added fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who will be a factor in the passing game in Kyle Shanahan's offense. McDonald signed a hefty five-year, $35 million contract extension last December, but that was under a previous regime in San Francisco. And while McDonald has shown promise, he only posted 24 catches for 391 yards and four touchdowns on 45 targets last year before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 14. We hope he's ready for training camp, and McDonald should win the starting job if healthy. But he's only worth a late-round flier in the majority of leagues this year.