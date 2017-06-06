2017 Outlook: Vikings DST

Under Mike Zimmer, the Vikings DST has been outstanding for Fantasy owners. They've finished in the Top 8 each of the last two years including second-best in 2016. It's their great combination of pass rush and savvy play in the defensive secondary. Guys like Everson Griffen, Eric Kendricks, Harrison Smith and a bevy of defensive backs make the defense what it is. Losing Cordarrelle Patterson on kickoff returns will sting a little bit, as will a schedule that features the Steelers, Bucs, Saints, Falcons and of course the Packers. But this is still one of the premier DSTs in Fantasy, which is why they're worth grabbing in Round 12 or later.