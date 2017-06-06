2017 Outlook: Vikings DST
Under Mike Zimmer, the Vikings DST has been outstanding for Fantasy owners. They've finished in the Top 8 each of the last two years including second-best in 2016. It's their great combination of pass rush and savvy play in the defensive secondary. Guys like Everson Griffen, Eric Kendricks, Harrison Smith and a bevy of defensive backs make the defense what it is. Losing Cordarrelle Patterson on kickoff returns will sting a little bit, as will a schedule that features the Steelers, Bucs, Saints, Falcons and of course the Packers. But this is still one of the premier DSTs in Fantasy, which is why they're worth grabbing in Round 12 or later.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
June TE Dynasty rankings
How much can you expect from older tight ends in dynasty? Heath Cummings tries to find the...
-
May WR Dynasty Rankings
A change of scenery isn't always a good thing. Heath Cummings discusses six wide receivers...
-
Dynasty RB Rankings
Heath Cummings looks at the crowded backfields created by the NFL Draft and reveals his updated...
-
Mock Draft: Pass on Brady?
In our latest mock draft, Jamey Eisenberg selected Tom Brady in Round 4, which might have ruined...
-
Mailbag: Three backfields of note
Along with answering your #fantasymail questions, Jamey Eisenberg looks at the backfields for...
-
May Dynasty QB rankings
Free agency and the NFL Draft helped move Marcus Mariota and Jameis Winston into the top five...