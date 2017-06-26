2017 Outlook: Walter Powell

Walter Powell will compete for a role with the Bills this season as a  reserve receiver. He spent the past two seasons with the Bills and has appeared in 11 games with 14 catches for 142 yards. He is unlikely to make an impact for Fantasy owners this year and should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.

