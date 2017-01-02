Burbridge caught one pass (two targets) for 23 yards in Sunday's season-finale against the Seahawks.

The rookie wideout was buried on the depth chart for the majority of the season, but he saw more reps in the final weeks of the season once injuries took a toll on the 49ers' receiving corps. The lack of targets (eight over the last three weeks) make it hard to evaluate the 2015 Big Ten Receiver of the Year heading into next season. The 49ers' offseason moves will determine whether or not playing time will be available for Burbridge.