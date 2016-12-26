49ers' Aaron Burbridge: Posts 15 yards in win Saturday
Burbridge pulled in two of his three targets for 15 yards in Saturday's win over the Rams.
Even with injuries to both Torrey Smith (concussion) and Quinton Patton (foot) Burbridge took a back seat to veteran wideouts Jeremy Kerley and Rod Streater. He has minimal value as the third wideout in San Francisco's aerial attack.
