49ers' Aaron Lynch: Expected to play defensive line full time
New defensive coordinator Robert Saleh wants to use Lynch as a full-time lineman, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports. "Aaron, he's on the defensive line," said Saleh. "We're going to try to keep his hand in the ground at all times."
A 2014 fifth-round selection, Lynch has primarily operated as a pass-rushing outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense, tallying 74 tackles and 14 sacks in 37 career games. The transition to a 4-3 scheme and a simpler role could help him rebound from an injury/suspension-marred 2016 season in which he managed only 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks in seven appearances. Still only 24 years old and listed at 6-foot-6, 270 pounds, Lynch should be able to make the transition to defensive end. Recent first-round selections Arik Armstead (2015) and DeForest Buckner (2016) figure to provide a stronger interior pass-rushing presence that will make life a bit easier for Lynch and the team's other outside rushers.
