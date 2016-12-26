49ers' Ahmad Brooks: Records sixth sack in win
Brooks recorded five tackles (four solo) and racked up his sixth sack of the season in Saturday's 22-21 win over Los Angeles.
Brooks continues to produce in his 11th season. He has at least six sacks in six consecutive seasons. He will look to finish the season strong against the Seahawks on Sunday.
