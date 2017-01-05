Brooks finished the year with 53 tackles (41 solo), six sacks and a forced fumble.

While never spectacular, Brooks continues to turn in solid seasons from a statistical standpoint, offering a good mix of tackles and sacks that keep him IDP-relevant. The 32-year-old was relied upon heavily as the team was struck with injuries at the linebacker position. Brooks remains under contract for next season and would fit the team's need for a versatile outside linebacker. Due to his rising age and salary, there is always a chance the 49ers opt to cut him to move towards younger options through the draft or free agency. If that were to happen, Brooks would need to land a starting job in a 3-4 system to retain IDP value.