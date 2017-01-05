Bethea finished the 2016 campaign with 110 tackles (95 solo) and an interception.

Bethea had a renaissance year for the 49ers, finishing above 100 tackles for the first time since 2013. Never known for his ball-hawking abilities, the veteran safety brings value through his ability to rack up tackles. The increased tackle total can be attributed to good health (started all 16 games) and opposing teams running the ball heavily against San Francisco. Barring major offseason changes, the 49ers are likely to face a barrage of runs again next season, making Bethea a quality IDP target.