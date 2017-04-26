Armstead said his shoulder is fully recovered from the surgery he had to repair a torn labrum, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports.

Armstead ended 2016 on injured reserve due to his torn labrum, but the issue appears to be a thing of the past. The former first-round pick is set to start for the team at defensive end along with Aaron Lynch.

