49ers' Arik Armstead: Fully recovered from shoulder surgery
Armstead said his shoulder is fully recovered from the surgery he had to repair a torn labrum, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports.
Armstead ended 2016 on injured reserve due to his torn labrum, but the issue appears to be a thing of the past. The former first-round pick is set to start for the team at defensive end along with Aaron Lynch.
