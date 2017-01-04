Gabbert did not suit up for the team's final game against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Gabbert was displaced as the starter after he posted a 5:6 TD:INT ratio in the first five weeks of the season. His 5.8 YPA was a big step back from last year's mark of 7.2, as he looked more like his Jacksonville form rather than last season's upward-trending version. While the passing stats were lacking, Gabbert did exhibit his ability to escape the pocket, scrambling for 173 yards and two touchdowns in his five starts. He enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, but he won't be more than a backup for any potential team he signs with.