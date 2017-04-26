Bell (head) did not participate in Wednesday's minicamp practice due to a cut forehead, CSN Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reports.

It isn't clear how long Bell could be sidelined, but it shouldn't be long. He'll enter the summer as the 49ers' No. 4 tight end behind Vance McDonald, Garrett Celek and Logan Paulsen.

