49ers' Blake Bell: Sits out with cut forehead
Bell (head) did not participate in Wednesday's minicamp practice due to a cut forehead, CSN Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reports.
It isn't clear how long Bell could be sidelined, but it shouldn't be long. He'll enter the summer as the 49ers' No. 4 tight end behind Vance McDonald, Garrett Celek and Logan Paulsen.
