49ers' Bruce Ellington: Out with soft-tissue injury
Ellington (undisclosed) did not participate in Wednesday's minicamp practice due to a soft-tissue injury, CSN Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reports.
The injury is unrelated to Ellington's hamstring injury that cost him the entire 2016 season. However, with a new head coach in town, any time Ellington misses can only put him further behind the learning curve in picking up the new offense, which is a legitimate concern considering San Francisco brought in Pierre Garcon, Marquise Goodwin and Aldrick Robinson as competition at wide out this offseason.
