49ers' Carlos Hyde: Cautious optimism with regard to knee injury

The 49ers are "cautiously optimistic" that Hyde did not suffer a serious knee injury Saturday against the Rams, CSN Bay Area reports.

Hyde has an MRI on tap, but at this stage his chances of playing in Week 17 don't look good. Presumably the more pressing concern for the 2-13 squad is the hope that Hyde's knee injury will not require surgery. Shaun Draughn is next up for the 49ers' carries in the team's season finale if Hyde is ruled out.