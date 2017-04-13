49ers' Carlos Hyde: May not fit in new Niners offense

San Francisco GM John Lynch hinted that he isn't sure if Hyde (knee) will be a good fit in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense, The San Francisco Chronicle reports. "You have these thoughts as to 'do these skills translate to what we do?'" Lynch said. "[Hyde's] a very talented young man. We are very excited and hopeful, just in the interactions that we've had, that he's come ready to play."

Lynch doesn't sound committed one way or the other, which suggests he at least wants to see how Hyde looks in the Niners' new offense during the team's offseason program and into training camp. Hyde's presence on the roster seemingly won't prevent the team from taking a long look at running backs in the early rounds of the upcoming draft, and the 49ers might even consider dealing Hyde to bolster their stockpile of selections. The 26-year-old had 76 rushing yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry last season while playing in an otherwise hopeless San Francisco offense, but he missed two games with a shoulder injury and sat out Week 17 with a sprained MCL, bringing his total to 14 missed games in three NFL seasons. Hyde recently resumed running and cutting, though not at full speed, and he should be ready for the start of training camp in late July.