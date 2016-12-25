49ers' Carlos Hyde: Nabs touchdown reception in win

Hyde (knee) rushed for 38 yards on 13 carries and added 24 yards and a touchdown on three catches in Saturday's win over the Rams. He fumbled twice during the contest, losing one, before leaving the game in the fourth quarter.

You'd have to go back to Week 5 for the last time that Hyde scored on the ground, but the dynamic runner has become a solid receiver out of the backfield - with three receiving scores in the past five weeks. He got the 49ers on the board first on Saturday by circling out of the backfield for a 19-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown. Though the 49ers' season has been little to right home about this year, Hyde is up to nine total scores on the year and is almost a guarantee to pass 1,000 yards rushing provided he is able to play at all next week - an all together solid season.