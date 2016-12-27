49ers' Carlos Hyde: Placed on IR

The 49ers placed Hyde (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.

The 49ers moved on from long-time starting running back Frank Gore after the 2014 season with the hope they had another iron man in house. Instead, Hyde has been anything but a model of health, suiting up in 20 of a possible 32 games. In the middle of the current campaign, he was deemed inactive two times due to a right shoulder injury. Now, a sprained MCL is the impetus for his third DNP. While Hyde will wrap up the year with career highs across the board -- 217 carries for 988 yards and six touchdowns, 27 receptions (on 33 targets) for 163 yards and three more scores -- head coach Chip Kelly is expected to turn to Shaun Draughn to power the ground attack in the season finale.

