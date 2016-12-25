49ers' Carlos Hyde: Ruled out Saturday with knee injury

Hyde won't return to Saturday's contest at Los Angeles due to a knee injury, Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area reports.

The recipient of a low hit from cornerback E.J. Gaines in the left flat, Hyde fumbled on the 49ers' first offensive play of the fourth quarter. In the process, Hyde's left knee took a direct hit, and while he was able to walk slowly to the locker room under his own power, he exhibited a significant limp, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. A thorough examination should reveal the extent of the injury, but an absence in the season finale would place Shaun Draughn at the head of the 49ers' backfield.