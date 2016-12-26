49ers' Carlos Hyde: Won't play in Week 17

Per coach Chip Kelly, a sprained MCL will sideline Hyde on Sunday against the Seahawks.

On the plus side, Hyde's injury won't require surgery and the running back will have ample time to recover in advance of the 2017 season. Hyde, who has one more year left on his deal with the 49ers, thus finishes the current campaign with 217 carries for 988 yards and six TDs in 13 games, to go along with 27 catches for 163 yards and three more scores. In his absence Sunday, look for Shaun Draughn to head the 49ers' rushing attack against Seattle.