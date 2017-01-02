Harper caught all three balls thrown his way for 25 yards in a 25-23 loss to Seattle on Sunday.

Harper finished second in wide receiver targets and receptions Sunday. Despite getting some run in the second half of the season, the rookie wideout failed to make an impact in the fantasy game, finishing the season with 13 catches for 133 yards. The 49ers are devoid of talent at the wide receiver position, so the team may opt to bring him back for the 2017 season, but he would have to battle for a roster spot during training camp if they do.