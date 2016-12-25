49ers' Colin Kaepernick: Burns Los Angeles with his arm and legs

Kaepernick completed 28 of 38 passes for 266 yards, two touchdowns and a pick in Saturday's win over the Rams. He added 15 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion on the ground.

After a relatively quiet game, Kaepernick exploded in the fourth quarter with a touchdown scamper, scoring pass and gutsy two-point dive in the game's closing minutes. It will go down as a season to forget for the 49ers, Saturday representing just the team's second win and first since Week 1's victory over the Rams. However, Kaepernick has had a quiet yet efficient return with a 14:4 touchdown:interception ratio on the season and four games of a quarterback rating over 90 in his last six outings. How he and head coach Chip Kelly wrap up the season against an uneven Seahawks team might go a long way in defining both their futures in San Francisco.