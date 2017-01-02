Smelter pulled in his only target for 23 yards in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.

The 2015 fourth-round pick finally got his first NFL catch in Week 17 of the 2016 season. The opportunity was there for Smelter this season, but a preseason injury delayed his debut. He will still be under team control next season, so a clean bill of health could lead to opportunity on a team devoid of talent on the outside, but expectations will be low for the reclamation project.

