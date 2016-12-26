Smelter did not receive a target in Saturday's 22-21 win over the Rams.

It was odd that the rookie wideout didn't have one ball thrown his way as he was on the field for a good number of plays Saturday. Instead, the team opted to get veterans Jeremy Kerley and Rod Streater involved in the passing game. Week 17 may be the week the team finally showcases one of their higher-upside players, but it may be too little, too late with Smelter.