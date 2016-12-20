49ers' DeAndre Smelter: Signs with 49ers active roster
Smelter has been promoted to the 49ers' active roster, Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group reports.
Smelter was cut before the season after suffering a hamstring injury during training camp but will now get a chance to contribute with Quinton Patton (foot) on injured reserve. Still, with the current state of San Francisco's passing game, Smelter can be avoided as a fantasy wide receiver in most standard formats.
