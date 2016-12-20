Smelter has been promoted to the 49ers' active roster, Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Smelter was cut before the season after suffering a hamstring injury during training camp but will now get a chance to contribute with Quinton Patton (foot) on injured reserve. Still, with the current state of San Francisco's passing game, Smelter can be avoided as a fantasy wide receiver in most standard formats.