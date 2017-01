Buckner posted 73 tackles (43 solo) to go along with six sacks in his rookie season with the 49ers.

The seventh-overall pick from this year's draft lived up to his expectations, putting up numbers you'd expect from a high-end defensive lineman in 15 games. It is even more impressive considering he plays defensive end in a 3-4 formation, a scheme that usually lends tackles to linebackers more than linemen. If Buckner can build off of his strong rookie campaign, we could be looking at the cornerstone of the 49ers' defense for years to come.