49ers' DeForest Buckner: Suffers ankle injury Wednesday
Buckner left Wednesday's practice with an apparent left ankle injury, ESPN's Nick Wagoner reports.
The athletic lineman was forced to leave practice after suffering the injury, but he was seen walking on it on the sidelines after getting taped up. It doesn't sound as if the injury is too serious, but how long the 49ers plan to keep Buckner sidelined is currently unknown.
