49ers' Dontae Johnson: Questionable for Sunday
Johnson (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Johnson was a limited participant in practice throughout the week, but may be able to play in the 49ers' season finale Sunday. If he's ultimately sidelined, however, expect Keith Reaser, JaCorey Shepherd, and Prince Charles Iworah to potentially see additional snaps as reserve corners.
