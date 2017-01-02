49ers' DuJuan Harris: Finishes year on sour note
Harris carried the ball four times for a negative yard and also lost a fumble in Sunday's season finale against the Seahawks.
Harris finishes his 2016 campaign with 253 all-purpose yards and one touchdown while serving as a backup for the 49ers. The soon-to-be free agent's size and running style isn't suited to take on anything other than a change-of-pace role, so there is a decent chance the team brings him back to serve in a similar role behind Carlos Hyde next season.
More News
-
49ers' DuJuan Harris: Secures only target in win•
-
49ers' DuJuan Harris: No touches Sunday•
-
49ers' DuJuan Harris: Receives two carries in loss Sunday•
-
49ers' DuJuan Harris: Rushes twice for 15 yards Sunday•
-
49ers' DuJuan Harris: Touches the ball just four times against Pats•
-
49ers' DuJuan Harris: Returns to backup role, gains 14 yards Sunday•