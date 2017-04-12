49ers' Eric Reid: Expected to play up in box more often
New defensive coordinator Robert Saleh wants Reid (biceps) to play closer to the line of scrimmage, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports. "Yeah, Eric is going to be more of a box safety for sure," said Saleh.
A 2013 first-round selection, Reid has started at free safety in each of his 57 career regular-season appearances, averaging a modest 4.4 tackles per game. He was actually poised to make a push for triple digits last season, but a torn biceps ended his campaign after 10 games and 62 tackles. With Reid expected to play closer to the line as San Francisco transitions from a 3-4 scheme to a 4-3, he'll have a good opportunity to top his career-high mark of 77 tackles, which he set as a rookie in 2013. The Niners might consider starting Reid at strong safety and 2015 second-round selection Jaquiski Tartt at free safety, but it's possible the roles could be reversed or that 2014 first-rounder Jimmie Ward will also be in the mix for a starting gig. Ward primarily played nickel cornerback last season.
