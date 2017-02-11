Reid (biceps) expects to be fully ready for the 49ers' offseason program, ESPN reports.

Reid met with a team doctor Wednesday to discuss the status of his torn biceps and was told if there were a game this week, he'd be able to practice. In fact, his only current limitation is he can't do any weightlifting with the palm of his hand facing down. Considering he sustained this injury in late November, Reid appears to have had a speedy recovery and a full return for the start of offseason workouts in April certainly seems realistic.