49ers' Eric Reid: Participates in limited fashion during Wednesday's practice
Reid (ankle) will take part in individual drills Wednesday, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.
While it would be great to see him back without any limitations, it's certainly encouraging to see him practicing in some capacity. Reid is expected to be a catalyst for the San Francisco defense and his health will play a big part in his ability to do so.
More News
-
49ers' Eric Reid: Suffers ankle injury Sunday•
-
49ers' Eric Reid: Full participant in practice•
-
49ers' Eric Reid: Expected to play up in box more often•
-
49ers' Eric Reid: Expects to be fully ready for offseason program•
-
49ers' Eric Reid: Placed on injured reserve•
-
49ers' Eric Reid: Out for season with torn biceps•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...
-
Andrew Luck a Fantasy bargain?
Has Andrew Luck's shoulder injury created a marketplace where Fantasy owners can get him at...
-
Podcast: Does preseason matter?
The Hall of Fame Game is just a day away, so let’s get you ready for the preseason and look...
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....
-
Dynasty Update: Montgomery a real option
Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and...
-
Dynasty Update: Allen, Watkins moving up
A variety of health news, both positive and negative, has shaken up the Heath's Cummings dynasty...