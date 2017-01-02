Celek hauled in his only target for a nine-yard touchdown in Sunday's loss to Seattle.

Celek set career-highs in receptions (28) and yards (341) while tying last year's mark of three touchdowns with Sunday's score. He boasts great run blocking skills and sure hands, but lacks the athleticism of fellow tight end Vance McDonald that translates to fantasy production. Both tight ends were signed to extensions in 2016, so they should begin next season as the team's one-two punch yet again.