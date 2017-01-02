49ers' Garrett Celek: Finds endzone Sunday
Celek hauled in his only target for a nine-yard touchdown in Sunday's loss to Seattle.
Celek set career-highs in receptions (28) and yards (341) while tying last year's mark of three touchdowns with Sunday's score. He boasts great run blocking skills and sure hands, but lacks the athleticism of fellow tight end Vance McDonald that translates to fantasy production. Both tight ends were signed to extensions in 2016, so they should begin next season as the team's one-two punch yet again.
More News
-
49ers' Garrett Celek: Gains 39 yards in start•
-
49ers' Garrett Celek: Catches touchdown in loss•
-
49ers' Garrett Celek: Injury opens starting spot•
-
49ers' Garrett Celek: Catches just one pass in overtime loss•
-
49ers' Garrett Celek: Finds endzone in loss Sunday•
-
49ers' Garrett Celek: Pulls in three catches•