Celek caught four of his seven targets for 39 yards in Saturday's 22-21 win over the Rams.

As expected, Celek was the next man up to start in place of the injured Vance McDonald (shoulder). His pedestrian fantasy day was just as expected. He will get another start against the Seahawks next week, but he would need to find pay dirt to outperform his lowly projections against one of the stingiest defenses against opposing tight ends.