Gilliam will become a member of the 49ers after the Seahawks declined to match the one-year, $2.2 million offer sheet signed with San Francisco, ESPN.com's Sheil Kapadia reports.
The Seahawks won't receive draft-pick compensation with Gilliam heading to their division rival, as Seattle had tendered him a contract at the lowest level earlier in the offseason. Gilliam, who started 29 games over the last two seasons with the Seahawks, should claim a starting role with his new team and help upgrade an offensive line that struggled to protect the quarterback a season ago.
