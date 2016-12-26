Hodges returned from a team-issued benching Saturday, racking up 13 tackles (nine solo) in a 22-21 win over Los Angeles.

Hodges was benched prior to last week's contest and both he and the team refused to comment on the nature of the offense. The one-week benching was all the punishment the veteran linebacker would receive as he was back in the starting lineup Saturday, leading the team in tackles. As long as he starts, Hodges is a great IDP option due to his propensity for racking up tackles.