Dorsey (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Cam Inman of Bay Area News Group reports.

Dorsey was inactive for the 49ers' matchup with the Rams this past week, as he was dealing with some discomfort in his knee. However, he's slowly upped his workload in practice over the last few days, going through a limited practice Wednesday, before logging a full session Thursday. It appears he should be good to go moving forward, so look for him to jump back in as the team's starting nose tackle heading into a Week 17 tilt with the Seahawks.