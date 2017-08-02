49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Day-to-day with rib issue
Tartt (ribs) is considered to be day-to-day, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Despite a rough day injury-wise Monday, the 49ers are relieved to finally hear some positive verdicts. Assuming he avoids any setbacks in the coming days, Tartt should be back on the field before week's end. Prior to sustaining his injury, Tartt was expected to fill in for other injured starters like Jimmie Ward and Eric Reid. It will be interesting to see if this is still the case once he's back in full pads.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...
-
Andrew Luck a Fantasy bargain?
Has Andrew Luck's shoulder injury created a marketplace where Fantasy owners can get him at...
-
Podcast: Does preseason matter?
The Hall of Fame Game is just a day away, so let’s get you ready for the preseason and look...
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....
-
Dynasty Update: Montgomery a real option
Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and...
-
Dynasty Update: Allen, Watkins moving up
A variety of health news, both positive and negative, has shaken up the Heath's Cummings dynasty...