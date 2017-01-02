49ers' Jeremy Kerley: Reels in six passes in loss
Kerley converted eight targets into six catches for 61 yards in Sunday's loss to Seattle.
Kerley looked like a shrewd low-price pickup early this season, but never really found much of a groove once Colin Kaepernick took over at quarterback, scoring just once in 11 games and never topping 71 yards with his new quarterback. The veteran still managed to garner career-highs in catches and targets and re-enters free agency as a solid complementary weapon.
