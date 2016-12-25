Kerley nabbed five of nine targets for 62 yards in Sunday's win over the Rams.

Kerley grabbed a key, leaping 17-yard completion early in the 49ers' fourth-quarter drive to make it a one-score game. Kerley has had some highs this season, including a two-game stretch against Dallas and Arizona in which he caught 14 total passes for 190 yards and two scores. There have been plenty of lows too, however, but Kerley seems determined to end the season on a high note. The diminutive receiver has now caught five passes in three straight games.