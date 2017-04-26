Hamm (leg) did not participate in the Wednesday's minicamp practice, CSN Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reports.

Hamm is presumably still in recovery from the leg injury he sustained in pregame warmups during the 49ers' 2016 season finale. No timetable was provided for his return.

