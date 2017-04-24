49ers' Jimmie Ward: Could play corner in 2017
Ward (collarbone) has been rumored to be moving to safety, but he could still play cornerback in 2017, Cam Inman of The Bay Area News Group reports.
Ward has played safety and corner since being drafted in 2014, and it remains unclear where he'll be slotted in 2017. General manager John Lynch has indicated that Ward could see time at both positions throughout the year. The draft could impact where Ward plays, as an addition of corners or safeties could lead him to play wherever the team needs extra help.
More News
-
49ers' Jimmie Ward: Could switch back to safety•
-
49ers' Jimmie Ward: Dealing with broken collarbone•
-
49ers' Jimmie Ward: Placed on IR•
-
49ers' Jimmie Ward: Out for remainder of Sunday's game•
-
49ers' Jimmie Ward: Questionable to return with shoulder injury•
-
49ers' Jimmie Ward: Fills up stat sheet in loss•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
2017 NFL Fantasy Football schedule takes
What can we learn about the schedule that can help us draft smarter and win more often in Fantasy...
-
Patriots surprise with Gillislee deal
The Bills can still match New England's offer and keep Mike Gillislee, but if he goes to the...
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...
-
Fitzgerald sees loaded Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer put off retirement to play in 2017, and John Brown and J.J....