Ward (collarbone) has been rumored to be moving to safety, but he could still play cornerback in 2017, Cam Inman of The Bay Area News Group reports.

Ward has played safety and corner since being drafted in 2014, and it remains unclear where he'll be slotted in 2017. General manager John Lynch has indicated that Ward could see time at both positions throughout the year. The draft could impact where Ward plays, as an addition of corners or safeties could lead him to play wherever the team needs extra help.