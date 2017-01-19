49ers' Marcus Martin: Ends up on IR
Martin (ankle) was placed on injured reserve during Week 17.
Removed from Week 15 due to an ankle injury, Martin didn't make another appearance the rest of the way and eventually landed on IR in order to open up a roster spot for reserve RB Raheem Mostert.
