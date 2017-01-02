49ers' Marcus Martin: Suits up for season finale
Martin (ankle) was active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
After injuring his ankle in Week 15 and subsequently missing last Saturday's game against the Redskins, Martin was back in action Sunday and made it through the contest setback-free.
