Davis finishes the 2016 campaign with 50 rushing yards on 19 attempts. He scored one touchdown but also fumbled once.

Davis was used to spell Carlos Hyde early in the season, but he failed to get much of anything going in the limited action he saw. The second-year back was eventually phased out of the offense completely in Week 9, and didn't even make an appearance in the final game of the season after Hyde had been placed on IR. Davis remains under contract through the 2018 season, but with only a fraction of his contract guaranteed, it wouldn't be surprising to see him released when roster cuts roll around next season.