49ers' Mike Davis: Inactive in Week 17 versus Seahawks
Davis (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 17 tilt versus the Seahawks, the team's official site reports.
No surprise here, as Davis has found himself with this designation for eight consecutive weeks. Shaun Draughn and DuJuan Harris will once again head up the backfield for the Niners.
