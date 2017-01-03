Bowman (Achilles) has reached the point in his rehab where he's running in a pool, Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area reports.

Bowman has spent the last three months recovering from a torn left Achilles, but a lengthy road awaits to be traveled. The 49ers aren't obligated to update his status with regularity, meaning the general public may not learn much about his progress until the offseason program commences in April, with OTAs and minicamp to follow in May and June.