49ers' NaVorro Bowman: Showing no signs of injury
Bowman (Achilles) returned to the field Wednesday and ran without any extra support on his reconstructed knee, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports. "Guys are saying, 'What are you on? How are you moving like this so early?' I've put the work in and I thought God will bless me with a great season this year," Bowman storied.
Bowman appears to have closed the book on his 2016 Achilles tear in remarkable time, considering he went down just over seven months ago and reportedly looked "nimble" on the practice field Wednesday. Now set to be the middle linebacker on a talent-deficient 49ers defense, Bowman could post huge tackle numbers this upcoming season if he can stay off the trainer's table.
