Bellore (elbow) finished the year with 83 tackles, a sack, a pick and a forced fumble in 14 games prior to being placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Bellore spent the majority of his six-year career as a special teams ace, but injuries created an opportunity for him to start. He ran with the opportunity, posting tackle totals that put him on the IDP map. The 27-year-old is set to hit free agency coming off of career-high marks, but his lack of coverage skills will likely land him back in a special team's role.